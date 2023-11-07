South Korean band BTS members are no strangers to dating rumors. A few days after Jimin was reportedly dating Song Da Eun from Heart Signal 2, group leader RM has found himself in a new buzz as reports suggest the K-pop idol has been dating aespa’s Karina. The rumors surfaced after a post on a popular Korean online community suggested RM and Karina went together to a concert. However, the dating rumors have also ignited a war of words between BTS’ fans ARMY and aespa’s fandom MY. Scroll below for the entire scoop.

BTS’ RM aka Namjoon is known for keeping his personal life under wraps. The rapper has also lashed out at many media reports for invading his privacy as he insists people talk about his professional endeavors instead.

Karina and RM’s dating rumors surface amid aespa gearing up to drop their 4th mini album, ‘Drama’. Fans of the girl group believe the rumors have been planted to create a negative impact on aespa’s upcoming album.

A user on X(formerly Twitter) claimed that RM and Karina went to Sooyon’s concert as both were seen posing with Soyoon backstage.

PLS RM & KARINA WENT TO SOYOON’S CONCERT…I won😭 pic.twitter.com/oweKMVSc9G — m / GOLDEN (@tanniespa) November 4, 2023

Meanwhile, many fans also took to X(formerly Twitter) to call the rumors ‘absurd’ and how this could potentially be the most far-fetched shipping of idols of all time.

“Quotes crying rm this rm that but all I’m seeing is ratmys using this as an excuse to be vile towards Karina kindly stfu,” one user said.

quotes crying rm this rm that but all i’m seeing is ratmys using this as an excuse to be vile towards karina🤷🏻‍♀️ kindly stfu https://t.co/XCni5rog4Z — mandu #Drama (@bp0utsold) November 6, 2023

“I have a better chance of getting mauled by a trout in the middle of a desert than Karina dating RM,” another user wrote.

i have a better chance of getting mauled by a trout in the middle of a desert than karina dating RM https://t.co/tJITCujxN9 — jan (@aescentre) November 7, 2023

Some BTS and aespa fans also got involved in a nasty E-fight as ARMY claimed RM would never date a ‘plastic’ referring to Karina’s plastic surgeries, while MY dragging RM’s looks.

“My man doesn’t have rest, something keeps dragging him, and idk who Karina gurl is but RM with her ???? Lol funny he would never date a plastic like this,” wrote one user.

My man doesn’t have rest , something keeps dragging him , and idk who karina gurl is but RM with her ???? Lol funny he would never date a plastic like this 😂 https://t.co/lclOcGRCC7 — heartbeats.4.joon (@NJsmoonchild7) November 6, 2023

When one aespa fan asked, “Out of everyone you think she would pick RM?,” a BTS ARMY replied, “What makes you think RM wants to be chosen by her out of all the beautiful and intelligent people in the world? Karina is not on his level.”

What makes you think RM wants to chosen by her of all the beautiful and intelligent in the world? Karina is not on his level. https://t.co/QIvx6a7b4f — RKIVE THE VILLIAN 👹 (@jooniemonirm) November 7, 2023

“I feel like no one said Karina and RM are dating but people just wanted to act like it was a major topic,” an X user added.

I feel like no one actually said Karina and RM are dating but people just wanted to act like it was a major topic. — briana🦋🍒 (@gothpjms) November 6, 2023

On the personal front, RM is expected to announce his mandatory military service by the end of this year, as shared by their agency HYBE Entertainment.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: BTS’ Jungkook “Wasn’t Feeling Well & Panicking” Before Filming ‘Good Morning America,’ Says How Difficult It Was To Shoot & Not Only Because Of The Unseen Weather Change!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News