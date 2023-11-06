Korean Rapper Rhymer & TV Personality Ahn Mo Hyun Parts Ways With His Wife After Six Years Of Marriage Over ‘Mutual Agreement’

The year 2023 is filled with divorces, and the Korean entertainment industry is no exception to this. While we saw Hollywood stars Sofia Vergara and Joe Mangelio, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez, and more parting ways after being married for years, Korean celebrities Rhymer and Ahn Hyun Mo have also gotten divorced after six years of marriage. Scroll down for more details.

Rhymer is the top producer and Brand New Music’s CEO. The Korean rapper is among the most powerful players in the K-pop industry and has been active for years. On the other hand, Hyun Mo is a TV personality. She first came to the limelight when she stepped up as the interpreter for BTS’ appearance at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards.

On November 6, a report by Dispatch, per Soompi, came to light, which revealed that Brand New Music CEO Rhymer has already gotten divorced from his wife, Ahn Hyun Mo. The report further revealed that the celebrities decided to part ways in May earlier this year, and since then, they have been discussing the terms and conditions of their legal divorce. As per sources, their divorce was finalized last month, which included the division of their property, but they did not make an official announcement. The reason for the divorce was the alleged differences in their personalities.

Now, in response to the report, Brand New Music released an official statement confirming the same. The statement added that the divorce was mutual, and Rhymer and Ahn Hyun Mo have decided to stay acquaintances and will support each other. “It is true that the two recently got a divorce by mutual agreement. They decided to stay as [acquaintqances] who cheer for each other.” The former couple has also removed their wedding pictures from their social media accounts.

Rhymer and Ahn Hyun Mo tied the knot in 2017 and had a dreamy wedding. They even appeared on the Korean drama Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny together in 2019. Seemingly, their divorce discussions did not take too much time as they did not have children.

