King The Land Salaries Revealed: Here’s How Much YoonA & Lee Jun-Ho Took Home After A Successful Run Of The K-Drama

The South Korean show King The Land was indeed one of the most-watched K-dramas of 2023. The show saw popular stars YoonA and Lee Jun-ho in the lead roles and won the hearts of millions. With its cute and romantic story that has just the right amount of drama, the show was also a winner for Netflix as it allegedly scored 66 million views throughout its run. While the show was a big one, let’s learn how much the two stars were paid for it.

YoonA began her career in 2007 as a part of the K-pop girl group Girls’ Generation. A year later, she went on to pursue a career in acting and soon established herself as a leading lady. It did not take YoonA much time to grab projects that turned out to be a huge success. She is also a popular figure in the Chinese entertainment industry. On the other hand, Jun-ho is also a member of the popular band 2PM. In 2013, he made his acting debut and since then his career trajectory has only gone up.

Before King The Land, Lee Jun-ho starred in The Red Sleeve, which turned out to be a massive success. Following the successful run of the show, TMI News Show revealed that Jun-ho’s per episode salary has been increased and the actor would earn 100 million KRW (approx $76,200). If the report is to be believed, the actor must have taken home a whopping $1.2 million by the end of the 16-episodes-long show.

While YoonA’s salary for King The Land has not been revealed yet, as of 2017, the actress reportedly charged $17,908 per episode. However, in the past six years, her popularity has grown to manifolds and she must have charged more sum of money. One must also keep in mind that she is among the highest-paid actresses in South Korea.

The Girls’ Generation star’s net worth was estimated to be $20 million in 2022. As per several reports, the actress’s estimated net worth is now between $20 to $25 million. This means that she must have received a big fat cheque for her role as Cheon Sa-rang in the Netflix show.

King The Land saw a beautiful love story between an heir with a sad past and his hard-working employer. As they start off with a catfight-filled first meeting, their love for each other grows with time.

