YoonA is among the most beloved actresses in the South Korean entertainment industry. She is extremely talented and has showcased everything she can do throughout her career. Apart from being a singer and an actress, she is also a stunning dancer and performer. The actress has been in the industry for over 15 years, and since Day 1, she has mesmerised everyone with her perfect looks and figure. Scroll down to learn this one eating habit of the King The Land star that keeps her slim and fit.

The singer and actress trained for five long years before making her musical debut alongside her band Girls’ Generation, in 2007. Soon after their debut, the band became a hit in the K-pop industry. On the other hand, YoonA was also focusing on her acting career after debuting with Two Outs in the Ninth Inning, but her breakthrough came with You Are My Destiny.

YoonA has gone through some transformations throughout her career but has managed to stay in the best shape possible. The figure that she carries is slender, that is delicate and small, but with s*xy curves. Well, it is obvious that this figure does not come with an unhealthy diet and the 33-year-old swears by eating healthy.

Back in 2021, the actress appeared on her Girls’ Generation bandmate Yuri’s YouTube channel as she talked about her weight-loss secret. During the show, the two dined on Vietnamese cuisine, and the King The Land star revealed that she has Pho, a type of noodle soup filled with veggies and meat, frequently. When asked about her diet, the actress said she enjoys meals that taste good and keep her warm and dislikes anything that causes weight gain. These dishes include Pho, steaming spring rolls, chicken breast and other white meats.

It seems that YoonA follows a strict diet and does not let herself eat anything that might harm her physique.

