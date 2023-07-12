The K-drama series ‘King The Land’ has gained a lot of popularity on Netflix and managed to captivate audiences with its engaging storytelling. Apart from storytelling, the scintillating on-screen chemistry between Lee Junho and YoonA is also one of the main reasons why the show is being loved by one and all. However, the beloved Korean series faced a massive backlash after certain fans expressed concerns regarding the portrayal of Arab culture in the show.

In a recent episode of the series, Anupam Tripathi, known for his role in the hit series ‘Squid Game,’ was depicted as an Arab Crown Prince who is flirtatious, a heavy drinker, and a womanizer. This representation of Samir drew offense from some spectators, who felt it continued to spread misconceptions about the Arab community.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After seeing the mood of the audience, the production company responsible for ‘King The Land’ has finally issued a sincere apology on its official Instagram account. In the statement, the production house expressed remorse for the cultural misrepresentation and assured the public that appropriate steps would be taken to rectify the situation. The company also emphasized its commitment to cultural sensitivity and pledged to work closely with cultural advisors in future episodes to accurately portray diverse characters and cultures.

“We would like to express our deep and sincere apology for causing unnecessary inconvenience to our viewers without full consideration of other valued cultures although we have no intention of caricaturing or distorting any particular country or culture in the process. It has been our sharp realization that there has been a lack of understanding, experience, and consideration for other cultures. We will do our best going forward to create content that can be enjoyed by anyone regardless of where they are from and what kind of culture they have,” the statement read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JTBC 드라마 공식 인스타그램 (@jtbcdrama)

Meanwhile, on the issue of misrepresentation in the K-Drama, the company noted that it will be more careful in the future so that no one feels any kind of inconvenience while watching its content. The statement continued, “We will take a thorough look into the part of the video which was considered problematic, and do our best to make sure that the right measures are taken. We earnestly promise to our viewers that more care will be taken down the road so that there will be no inconvenience in viewing our content.”

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of accurately representing different cultures in the entertainment industry. Even though ‘King The Land’, streaming on Netflix has garnered global recognition because of its content, the industry needs to be more careful about representing a community.

Must Read: Krushna Abhishek Finally Ends His Family Fued & Extends An Olive Branch To ‘Chi Chi Mama’ Govinda? Drops A Video Tagging The Actor While Recalling Their Good Old Days

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News