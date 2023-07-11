From past quite some time, the comedian is making headlines for his family feud with Bollywood actor and maternal uncle Govinda. Both families have been mired in mud-slinging public dispute for over a year. While both have often commented on the family drama in media, the comedian’s recent actions make us wonder if all is between the two families. Scroll down to know what we are talking about.

Some time ago, The Kapil Sharma Show’s co-comedian took to Instagram to drop a video, raising eyebrows for all the expected reasons. The video has gone viral for all the right reasons and has once again made Krushna and Govinda’s family drama hot topic of discussion.

Taking to Twitter, Krushna Abhishek dropped a video of him dancing on the sets. In the caption, he tagged Govinda and recalled the time they went with him to film’s sets. He wrote, “Dancing has always been my passion since my childhood when use to travel with my mama @govinda_herono1 on sets n see him dancing and acting I use to love that n today on sets doing the same thing am loving it @thedalermehndiofficial @mitalipradhan04 @lollypop0811.”

Check out his video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krushna Abhishek (@krushna30)



While there’s no comment or reaction from Govinda, we wonder if Krushna Abhishek has extended an olive branch to them trying to end the feud? Only time will tell.

In April this year, Krushna Abhishek had spilt the beans on his fight with Chi-Chi Mama aka Govinda and told us, “It’s family. I love him.” He continued, “Joh bhi controversies aati hai main zyada dekhta nahi cause uske peeche there is a lot of love. If meri mami mujhe pe gussa hai – I think that is a lot of love. Agar woh mujhpe angry hain kissi baat se, gussa karte hai mujhpe toh it’s a lot of love. Aur agar main naraz hoke kuch kehta hoon – that is love. So it’s all a family matter. It’s all love.”

Coming back to Krushna Abhishek’s Insta post, what are your thoughts on the same? Do you think all is well between the two families? Do let us know.

