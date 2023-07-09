Krushna Abhishek is one of the most successful comedians in the country and is a part of The Kapil Sharma Show. He’s the nephew of actor Govinda and his fans know his fondness for his Chi Chi mama, and reportedly all is now well between the duo. In a recent episode of the show, Krushna trolled his mama while talking to Renuka Shahane, who made an appearance alongside Mini Mathur. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Krushna plays the role of ‘Sapna’ on the show, and his character enjoys a massive fan following among fans. He has over a million followers on Instagram and often shares pictures and reels, treating his fans to the show’s BTS moments.

Now talking about the latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Parizad Kolah, Renuka Shahane, Richa Aniruddh, Deepti Bhatnagar, and Mini Mathur appeared and entertained the audience with their humour.

Amid the same, Krushna Abhishek appears on the stage donning Sapna’s character, and Renuka then asks her, “Aap itni patli kaise ho gayi?” as reported by ETimes.

Replying to her, Krushna said, “Gap hogaya tha na 6 mahine ka.” Kapil Sharma quips and adds, “When you know other channels don’t give money, why did you go there?”

The comedian then joked about Renuka Shahane’s husband Ashutosh Rana and praising her latest release, he said, “Ma’am I am your huge fan. I have watched all your films. You recently did a film called, ‘Sri Sri Govinda Mera Naam’.”

Correcting him, Kapil added, “It is Govinda Mera Naam.” Krushna Abhishek then adds, “I can’t take the name directly, he is my Mama. It is said, “Pajama gir jaye toh jhuk ke uthane ka aur mama rooth jaye toh fatt se patane ka,” leaving everyone in splits.

What are your thoughts on Krushna Abhishek trolling his Chi Chi mama in the latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show? Tell us in the space below.

