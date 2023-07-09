Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla were one of the most loved couples on the Bigg Boss show. The two gained immense popularity during their appearance on the reality show. Their on-screen dynamics and relationship became one of the major highlights of the season.

During their time together in the house, Sana and Sidharth formed a close bond. Their relationship evolved from friendship to a deep emotional connection. Their playful banter, emotional support, and genuine care for each other touched the hearts of viewers.

Throughout the show, Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla’s chemistry and moments of both love and conflict were a major source of intrigue and entertainment for Sidnaaz fans. Now we will take you back to one of those moments where they engaged in a cute banter.

In the below video, Sana is seen instructing the late actor to open the suitcase. She said, “Kapde khol”, to which shocked Sidharth Shukla said, “Kapde kyun kholu me, suitcase kholunga na. Bakwas karri hai, gandhi baatein.” Sid is then seen trying to open the suitcase, but Sana can be heard saying, “Khol jaldi, Bakwaas karra hai.” Watch their cute fight in the video below:

As the video goes viral on social media, several netizens recalled their adorable chemistry on screen. A user said, “Dono ki Jodi best thi ❤️❤️❤️❤️, while another user commented, “I can’t imagine her pain😢.” A third user wrote, “Husband-wife behaviour 😂😭💖”

Several netizens also noticed Siddharth Shukla’s expression of Shehnaaz Gill’s instructions. A user commented, “His last expression 😂😂😍,” another user wrote, “Both kicked suitcase exactly the same time.” A fifth user wrote, “Siddarth mannerism against her was at a different level. he was totally gentle and calm. Always curious to know what was going in his mind.”

Post their Bigg Boss stint, Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla continued to be associated with each other, appearing together in music videos and public events. Their camaraderie and affectionate bond remained a topic of discussion among fans, who continued to show immense support for their friendship.

Tragically, Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2, 2021, due to a sudden cardiac arrest, leaving the entertainment industry and his fans in shock. His untimely demise deeply affected Shehnaaz Gill, who mourned the loss of her boyfriend.

