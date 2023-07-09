Bigg Boss OTT season 2, which premiered last month, has entertained the audience for a while now. As many audiences are hooked on the show, superstar Salman Khan is making headlines after a picture from the set goes viral on social media.

On Saturday night, the actor made his way back on the sets of Bigg Boss OTT 2 to catch up on the week’s events in the Bigg Boss house and prepare contestants for elimination. While many were intrigued by Salman’s chat with the contestants, an eagle-eyed viewer noticed a cigarette in his hand.

A Reddit user shared a picture of Salman Khan dressed in a formal outfit, wearing a fading blue shirt and pair of pants. Netizens also noticed a cigarette in his hand. Many felt that it was hypocritical of him to hold smoking during the episode just a week after he schooled Akanksha Puri and Jad Hadid about ‘upbringing, familial values and culture’ after they kissed on the show.

Take a look at the picture below:

As soon as the pic was shared on Reddit, netizens began bashing Salman. A user wrote, “We know he’s a hypocrite, but if you are lecturing others, at least act better in front of them,” while another wrote, “Then he gives lectures on morality to the contestants.” A third user wrote, “It’s on OTT & not national tv, so I think islie there is no legal issue. But he’s such a hypocrite. Lecturing contestants about culture & shit while doing every wrong thing out there, lol.”

For the unversed, last week, Salman slammed Akanksha Puri for the kissing scandal with Jad Hadid. When she told Salman that she has previously kissed in a web series, Salman lashed out by saying Bigg Boss OTT is not a scripted show.

