From the past some time, Bigg Boss has been in the news for the 2nd season of its OTT version. Almost a month back, Salman Khan replaced Karan Johar and launched Bigg Boss OTT 2. The reality show which premieres on Jio Cinema and was recently in the news when its contestants Akanksha Puri and Jad Hadid indulged in an intense smooch in front of the other contestants and viewers. As their hot kiss continues to make headlines, we bring you other such incidents that took place in Bigg Boss 7 between Gauahar Khan and Kushal Tandon.

The duo were rumoured to be in love while they were inside the house. The show saw Khan emerging as the winner. After the show concluded, the duo broke up and went separate ways. In today’s throwback, we will tell you about the time the former couple was caught kissing in the bathroom.

The story goes back to the time when Sunny Leone and Sachiin Joshi had appeared on Bigg Boss 7 to promote their upcoming film ‘Jackpot’. During their visit, Sachiin was seen calling Kushal and Ajaz Khan, Gauahar Khan’s puppet. His comments not only annoyed the actress but also left her heartbroken. Soon after Sunny Leone and Sachiin exited the show, Kushal followed her to the bathroom after Gauahar locked herself. While first, the couple was seen discussing their comment, there was silence for a few moments.

While no one knew what actually happened between them, fans were shocked to believe that Gauahar Khan and Kushal Tandon kissed. On another day, the couple was caught by the cameras as they were seen getting intimate on the bed. Soon after the lights were out, Gauahar and Kushal shared a kiss on national TV.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on such hot moments happening inside Bigg Boss house? Do let us know.

