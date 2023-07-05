Kapil Sharma has finally dashed off for his much-awaited, The Kapil Sharma Show International tour. The comedy show, which returned with a new season a few months back, is already on its last leg and is will soon go off-air. Last night, the comedian-turned-actor was snapped at the airport photos and videos, which have already taken the web the storm. However, a clip of the comedian is doing the rounds of social media for all the wrong reasons.

During his recent appearance at the airport, the comedian was seen wearing an all-black outfit which he paired with sunglasses. Before making his way inside the airport, Kapil obliged for a few selfies with fans. However, one incident has caught netizens’ attention. Scroll down for details.

In the viral video, Kapil Sharma is seen trolling a fan for his malfunctioning phone and telling him, “Camera tumhara chal nahi raha.” Soon after the video surfaced on the web, the comedian got trolled for his attitude. A section of social media users bashed the actor for being rude to his fans when he tried to click a selfie with him.

Commenting on the video, a user wrote, “This attitude, even superstars, does not have.. comedy like this does not work everywhere, Kapil needs to understand.. It’s so weird of hurting someone’s emotions,” while another said, “Kapil me attitude aa gaya hai.” Check out the video shared by Instant Bollywood.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

A third user warned, “Your behaviour is not good Kapil Sharma,” while fourth one commented, “Bade log hai inko garibo ka mazak udhana bohot ache se aata hai”

A fifth user said, “Ye ek alag her janwar… Gareebon nay jisko ammer bunnaya unko dil say pyaar her nahi karta bass acting sirf acting.”

Another commented, “Kapil Bhai Naya Phone Kharid Ke Do Fir Usko…”

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma recently shared photos from his last photo shoot of the season with Archana Puran Singh. He wrote alongside the photos, “Last photo shoot of this season with the queen of our show @archanapuransingh we will miss you in usa mam love you so much.”

