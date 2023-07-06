Television serials are the main source of entertainment in every household. Our mothers, aunts and everyone we know in our house sits in front of the TV to watch their favourite shows and enjoys the daily soap drama. And as the serials come every day, we are back with our Thursday TRP list as well! This list talks about which one won the viewers’ hearts the most and which tanked at the bottom of the list.

The TRP list includes Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and others. Check out the complete list below to know which topped the list and which went straight to the bottom!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Anupamaa starring Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in pivotal roles, is ruling the TRP list as always, with a 2.9 mark like the previous week. It seems the viewers are loving the new Maya drama, and with the death of this character, they are more eager to know what will happen next. On the other hand, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has maintained its spot in the second slot in the list with a 2.4 rating.

The TRP ratings for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have dropped to number 3 in the list as Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda starrer received a 2.2 rating. Following by Imlie starring Karan Vohra, Seerat Kapoor and others which has received a rating of 1.9.

As per GossipsTV, Yeh Hai Chahatein has risen to the top 5 in the TRP list with a rating of 1.9, just like Imlie, even after Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Fahmaan Khan exited the show. Faltu has tanked to the sixth position on the list with a 1.8 rating. Pandya Store made its way to the seventh spot in the list with a rating of 1.7.

However, everybody’s once favourite, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has slipped quite a bit and has now gotten an eighth position in the list. It received a rating of 1.6 this week. Following by Kundali Bhagya in ninth position with a 1.5 TRP rating and Teri Meri Dooriyan in tenth with a 1.4 rating.

While viewers enjoy watching these television serials, it seems one favours the other. What are your thoughts after knowing Anupamaa to lead the list once again and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah to slip so down? Let us know.

Stick to Koimoi for more TRP news and updates!

Must Read: Bigg Boss 11’s Puneesh Sharma & Bandagi Kalra Had S*x In The Bathroom Ignoring Salman Khan’s Advice On Pretext Of Washing Clothes? [Reports]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News