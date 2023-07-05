Akansha Puri and Jad Hadid’s Kiss inside the Bigg Boss OTT house got mixed reactions from netizens – some were in splits, others in denial, but mostly bewildered. Salman Khan, too claimed that ‘he didn’t support such content’ on his show. However, this isn’t new. In fact, Upen Patel & Karishma Tanna also indulged in amorous activities.

Upen and Karishma were seen kissing at midnight while everyone else was asleep in the contentious reality series Bigg Boss 8. Upen was seen kissing Karishma’s hands first, then her face. They were seen making out on the bed as well.

On the show, Karishma Tanna and Upen Patel engaged in physical intimacy. The viewers started talking about how much time they’d spent in bed. It all began after Upen Patel apparently returned to the show at that time solely for Karishma Tanna. Despite beliefs that claim their relationship is phoney and they are acting in love for the show, he appeared to be completely smitten with her, reports Filmibeat.

Karishma, who was insistent about being “in a relationship” from the start of Bigg Boss 8, was reportedly starting to think differently about her real-life partner in favour of the show’s on-screen boyfriend, Upen. He went from being close to Karishma as a friend to being deeply in love with her in the few days he was gone from the house. When he entered the home, he knew exactly what he intended to do: speak with Karishma. He even declared his love for her in front of everyone.

Karishma has also been open about her relationship with him and was overheard admitting that she loves him dearly. Karishma continued, “I like him, and we intend to keep dating after the show.” Their sappy conversations were the highlights of the eighth season, and audiences supported their union at every turn. When the model-actor proposed to the Naagin actress in shows like Nach Baliye, Upen and Karishma made an appearance.

However, their relationship did not work out and parted ways later.

