Karishma Tanna is one of the popular faces of the television industry who is now stepping into the OTT platforms with quite a few good projects. However, the actress opened up about how she has been rejected from many good shows for being a TV actor. Slamming directors and producers’ presumptions about a TV actor, Karishma talked about the same. Keep scrolling to get to the scoop.

Karishma has broken the barrier between television and OTT platforms, and in recent years, she has garnered a lot of appreciation for doing projects like Hush Hush, Scoop and others.

In an interview with News18, Karishma Tanna shared how she has missed out on many good shows just because she is known as a television actress. She said, “I have faced that throughout my life. TV actors ka ek typecast ho jaata hai. Even if I have not done fictional and typical saas-bahu roles, I am still typecast as a TV actor. Kya kiya hai, wo toh dekho. But TV actor hai matlab you are typecast.”

Slamming the makers and producers, Karishma Tanna further added that they didn’t want to take any risk and mentioned, “They don’t want to take any risk because it is a title role… I had auditioned for a lot of good shows but to break that norm and to come… Only a few directors and producers can take that risk, ‘I know it is my vision, I know she’ll fit into this,’ only then you can break through, I feel.”

Sharing her gratitude towards Hansal Mehta for taking her in Scoop, the actress added, “Every single day on the sets I would say that I really can’t thank you (Hansal) enough and I still say it, I can’t thank him enough, because of him, people can see me in a different light. Otherwise, how will a TV actor break that (image)? That’s going on for years now. I am not bitter about it but I am definitely upset about it.”

For the unversed, Scoop has a marvellous star cast, including Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub, Harman Baweja, Deven Bhojani, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Tejasvini Kolhapure, Shikha Talsania, Tanmay Dhanania, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Inayat Sood, Swaroopa Ghosh, Malhar Thakar, Ira Dubey, Ishita Arun and Sanat Vyas. And it will start to stream on Netflix from June 2.

Well, what are your thoughts about Karishma Tanna’s opinion on TV actors getting typecast? Let us know.

