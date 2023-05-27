Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer successful TV show Anupamaa enjoys a massive fan following and the show has managed to create an impact on the audience with its different yet relatable storyline. The soap showcases the journey of a middle-aged woman who decides to make an identity for herself and Maan’s love story has always remained the highlight of the show, however, the current track of the show has left the audience quite disappointed in which the duo is living separately. Recently, Anuj returned and revealed the reason behind living away from Anu, and the bizarre reason left the fans upset. Scroll below to read the details!

In the current track, the audience can see Anuj and Anu living separately. Initially, Anuj left Anupamaa as Choti Anu left him. He then went to see her at Maya’s place and get trapped there. Anuj didn’t reveal anything to Anu, however, in a recent episode, he finally revealed the reason and it didn’t go well with the fans.

The fans of Anupamaa were expecting some shocking revelations about Anuj leaving Anu and living with Maya. However, when Anuj revealed the reason in the show fans found it vague and it left them upset. Anuj revealed that he got a call from Chhoti Anu and told him It was because of his push that Maya had fallen on the ground and got a head injury. Doctor warned about Maya’s mental health and hence she could not be left alone. The fans found the reason vague and slammed the makers for creating unnecessary hype and some of them even went on to call the track “Khoda Pahad Nikli Chuiyaa.”

One of the users wrote, “ I am the only one who feels #Anuj’s reason for living away was very vaguely written! Yeh toh wahi baat ho gyi, unchi dukaan, pheeke pakwan. Mtlb suspense in logon ne aisa bna rakha tha jaise ki pta nhi kya hoga.”

Another user wrote, “What the heck did I watch? Okay I get it that Anuj felt guilt for unintentionally hurting Maya, but why can’t he call Anu and tell her all of this? What was the need to hide. I was so upset.”

“Anuj allowing Maya to behave like his wife is purely disgusting, he should have told the truth.”

“If khoda pahad, nikli chuiyaa had a face. What reasoning kaun apni wife ko chodkar unke ghar par ruk jaata hai. ..”

Am I the only one who found #AnujKapadia 's reason for staying ws very vaguely written!!! I mean seriously ye to wahi baat hogyi unchi dukan feeke pakwan!!! Mtlb suspense to inn logo ne esa bna rkha tha ki pta ni kya hogya ho bt ye reason 🙂🙂#Anupamaa — Xoxog_urlll (@xoxog_urlll) May 27, 2023

What the heck did I just watch? Okay I get it that Anuj felt guilty for unintentionally hurting Maya, but why couldn't he call Anu and tell her all of this??? What was the need to hide all of this and pretend to move on? I'm soo upset with Anuj! #Anupamaa — Naina (@Naina71680152) May 27, 2023

What are your thoughts on the latest episode of Anupmaa? Let us know your honest thoughts in the comment section below!

