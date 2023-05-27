Krystle D’Souza needs no introductions. The actress began winning the hearts of the audience with performances in shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Ek Nayi Pehchaan, Brahmarakshasand more before moving to the web scene and then Bollywood. But one thing that’s remained consistent with her is her fashion.

Many consider Krystle a fashionista, and every time she walks a red carpet; she proves why she deserves it. The actress recently looked spicy, like a red chilly at an Abu Dhabi event. Scroll below for a better look at what she wore and how she styled it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

To IIFA Rocks 2023, Krystle D’souza turned up the heat looking like a temptress in a s*xy red sparkly dress and matching coat by designer DL Maya. The one-shoulder, asymmetric red sequin dress made her figure more prominent as it successfully showed off a hint of her b**bs and thighs. Yes, Krystle’s dress featured a deep one-shoulder neckline that helped her flaunt her cleav*ge as the extremely high-slit – made of a lacey material, was just inches away from her a*s, becoming a display piece.

Talking about Krystle D’Souza’s jacket, the matching red piece featured beautiful sequin and embossed work around the shoulders and lapel opening. She accessorized the look with a pair of high white, transparent heels and some white, diamond jewellery – including a ring and earrings.

Opting for a glammed look, Krystle has her dark brown locks parted into two sections down the centre and styled away from her face. As for makeup, the actress opted for matching nail polish on her fingers and toes, nude lipstick, light eyeliner, a brown-pink eye shadow pallet and perfectly done brows.

Take a look at Krystle D’Souza’s IIFA Rocks 2023 look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krystle Dsouza (@krystledsouza)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

From 1-10, how hot is this look of Krystle? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Anushka Sharma At Cannes & Kriti Sanon At IIFA 2023 Don Almost Similar Attires, Netizens Make Their Pick! Which Is Yours?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News