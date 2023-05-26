When we talk about Bollywood divas serving ultimate s*xy and sultry looks and not mention Janhvi Kapoor? Well, that’s next to impossible, the Mili actress never leaves a chance to dish out major fashion goals. Be it pulling off a sparkly cocktail dress, nailing the just -outta- bed look to even serving us some of the best casual looks in a plain white shirt, no one can do it as effortlessly as Janhvi does. She recently dropped a series of pictures in a classic oversized white shirt with scenic ocean backdrop and fans just can’t stop gushing about them. Scroll below to read the details about her look!

From catching flights, casual mid-week brunches to even vacation outfits, Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram page is a place where you get ideas for all. As the diva dropped pictures in a white shirt while chilling on a boat giving out the total summer vibes, we bring to you styling ideas for a white shirt that remains an essential wardrobe staple for every woman.

Janhvi Kapoor recently jetted off to an undisclosed tropical location and the beauty decided to tease her fans by sharing some breathtaking pictures in a white oversized shirt. The actress kept her mane open and opted for a flawless no-makeup look and her outfit is surely the perfect pick for the vacation as she opted for the linen fabric to keep the heat at bay and just like the temperature outside, Janhvi is soaring too in these unfiltered pictures. Without any further ado, let us take a look at how you can style your white shirt and look like a diva when you set out.

1. Pair it with denims

A white shirt can be styled in a whole bunch of ways and pairing it with a pair of jeans always remains at the top of our list. If you are struggling with an outfit idea, take out the white shirt and pair with denim because they go hand in hand. To keep it comfy, you can pick your baggy jeans and you are set to step out for brunch.

2. Tuck into wide-leg trousers

You want to pull off a basic yet a chic look at work? Tuck the white shirt into super wide legs trousers. Not only at work, but you can also wear it to brunch or for a business meeting.

3. Pair it with a crop top

Well, a lot of us think crop top days are long gone but by just adding an oversized whiteshirt over your crop top paired with high-waist trousers gives them a whole new lease of life.

4. Pair of shorts & oversized shirt, this combo can never go out of trend

Grab a pair of denim shorts and pair with an oversized white shirt and do not forget to use bright colours and highlight your lips and eyes. You can try them out and thank us later for recommending them!

Meanwhile, what are your thoughts on Janhvi Kapoor’s viral pictures? Let us know in the comment section below!

For more such fashion stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

