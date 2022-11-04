Debina Bonnerjee is expecting her second child with husband and actor Gurmeet Choudhary. The couple welcomed their first child – Lianna Choudhary in April this year and four months later in August 2022, the duo announced their second pregnancy. The actress now took to her Instagram account and shared a glimpse of her maternity shoot via a BTS video donning a tube top that she styled with a pair of stocking and a white shirt and is getting trolled by netizens on social media who also dragged her onscreen role of ‘Sita’ that she played in Ramayan. Scroll below to take a look at her video.

Debina is quite active on social media and often gives a glimpse of her personal and professional life there to fans. She has over 2 million followers on the photo-sharing platform and we love her reels with daughter Lianna.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now sharing her BTS video from her maternity shoot, Debina Bonnerjee captioned it, “Capturing the miracles !” In the video, Debina can be seen wearing a black coloured tube top that she paired with matching stockings and a white shirt and heels.

Take a look at her video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Debina Bonnerjee (@debinabon)

Reacting to Debina Bonnerjee’s video, a user on Instagram commented, “Why do you have to show naked stomach. This trend is disgusting. Motherhood is beautiful and should pray for child’s safety. Photoshoot will heels on?” Another user commented, “Inn madam ney Sita jee ka roll kiya tha, Sharm nahi aai thoda to unka khyal dimag m rakha hota.” A third user commented, “Log apne indian culture ko bhulta jaa rha western culture humara copy krte or ye log ko dekh lo hadd h inhe body dikhana hi h kuch b ho.”

What are your thoughts on netizens trolling Debina for her latest maternity BTS video on Instagram? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Speculated To Be Pregnant Yet Again By Netizens, One Says “Why Hiding Face, I Think She Did Surgery…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram