Before the release of The Kashmir files, the film starring Anupam Kher in the lead was mired in controversy for multiple reasons. One of it was the filmmakers and the actor not being invited to the comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show. It all started when director Vivek Agnihotri Tweeted that they were not called on the show as it has ‘big commercial stars’. However later, on an interview, the leading actor had cleared the air stating that The Kashmir Files didn’t appear on the comedy show as it’s a serious film.

The film, which was released in March, created a stir on social media and took the box office by storm. Helmed by Vivek Agnihotri, it also starred his wife Pallavi Joshi, Darshaan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty in the lead roles.

But looks like Anupam Kher is a firm believer of let bygone be bygones as he recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma to promote his upcoming film Uunchai. Taking to Instagram, he shared a series of photos with the host Kapil Sharma and other co-stars like Neena Gupta, Boman Irani, Sarika and others. But looks like, his appearance hasn’t gone down well with netizens as they quickly recalled Kher of The Kashmir Files controversy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Soon after Anupam Kher shared photos on Instagram, he received a massive backlash as netizens called it a dogalapan. Commenting on the post, a user wrote, “Anupam sir Lekin isne to the Kashmir files ko promote krne se isne mna kar diya tha fir bhi aap show pe chale gaye khair aapko hindu dhram ke Devi devtao se kya lena dena aapko to sirf paisa kamana he”. While another said, “Saara bollywood doglapan se bhra h….. apni movies ko promote krna ho toh bollywood wale khin b phuch jaate h…”

A third user said, “Kyu anupam ji bhul gye iss sanatan dharm virodhi Kapil ki harkat ko ki isne aapko logo ki film The Kashmir fails ka promotion krne se mna kiya tha tb sari janta ne us film ki sachchai ko us film ko dekh sbhi traf pahucha diye the us film ko bhari matra me dekh kr or aaj aap iss gire Kapil ke program me fir aa hi gye are aap jyse mahan logo ko iss gire Kapil ki kya jarurat kyu aate ho yha aap….”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on the same? Do let us know. Meanwhile, stay tuned to Koimoi for more such gossip and updates.

