Urfi Javed – who now goes by the name Uorfi Javed, loves two things – the headlines and fashion. And owing to the latter, the actress is always in the former – and today is no different. The Bigg Boss OTT fame, who often gets trolled for her unique and unconventional fashion choices, is once more facing the brunt on social media.

Last evening, Uorfi attended internet sensation and Lock Upp fame Anjali Arora’s birthday bash. Sticking to what she’s known for when it comes to fashion, the actress opted for a hatke dress that has rubbed citizens the wrong way – once more. Read on to know what they have to say.

To Anjali Arora’s birthday party last evening, Uorfi opted for a s*xy, extremely short dark emerald green satin green. The ensemble that ended inches below her a*s, was a full-sleeved gloved dress and had her entire midriff on display owing to the unique stripe work interlocked with silver rings on her chest and around her naval.

Uorfi Javed paired the rich-coloured dress with several shinny-gold bangles (if they were red you may have thought she was a new bride), high golden peep-toe heels and gold earrings. While her makeup was simple, the actress went for a low pony with a centre-parting hairdo.

Calling Uorfi’s look to Anjali Arora’s birthday bash last night stupid, one user commented, “Jaise madaari apni bandariya ko lekar aata hai na choodiyaan pahna kar saja kar bilkul wo hi lag rahi hai stupid.😂” Replying to this, one wrote, “bandar ki insult mat kar iss bekaar ki *** chakkar mein” Another added, “Didi kabhi dhang ke vastra bhi phen loo 😂😂” A third remarked, “Seat belt ki dress🙊”

Unhappy with the amount of skin Uorfi Javed is displaying in the extremely short, cut-out glove dress, one netizen commented, “Behen ye bhi utar de” While another commented, “Kapde phn kr aisan krti hi kyu ho 😂” Another added, “quite inovative way of exposing everytime” Trolling her, another user wrote, “Still better -1 out of 10 🔥😂”

What are your thoughts about Uorfi Javed’s look? Let us know in the comments.

