Internet sensation Anjali Arora became a name known to many after lip-syncing and dancing to the ‘Kacha Badam’ song. After that, the model-actress went on to participate in Kangana Ranaut’s controversial OTT show Lock Upp and is now in the news for her leaked MMS last month, her recent music video Sajna Hai Mujhe and the outfits she wore to promote it.

For the unversed, to promote this festive number – a recreation of Asha Bhosle’s iconic song, Anjali recently uploaded a video lip-syncing and doing the hook step to her Instagram handle. In it, she was seen wearing an orange-red strappy dress with a deep neckline that flaunts her busty assets and cleav*ge. For the same, she received extensive criticism on social media.

In an exclusive chat, with her yesterday, we asked Anjali what she has to say about the trolling and how she reacts to it. Talking about how she handles internet trolls who slam her for the clothes she wears, Anjali said, “See, it’s my body. It’s my way of dressing. Mujhe jaise dress up karna pasand hai mai waise karungi (I will dress the way I like to dress).”

Anjali Arora continued, “Logo ka kaam hai troll karna. Agar aap saree bhi pehnoge tabhi bhi log aapko troll karenge. Agar aap crop top pahante ho toh uske andar apka pet dhikta hai, saree pahno toh bhi aapka pet dhikta hai – logo ko bahana chahiye troll karne ka. So it’s ok, fine. (It’s people’s job to troll. Even if you wear a saree they troll. When you wear a crop top your abs/stomach is visible, when you wear a saree also it’s visible – people only want a reason to troll). ”

Adding that this is the exact attitude she has while dealing with trolls, Anjali Arora said, “It’s ok. Agar aap pyaar ke haqdaar ho toh aap nafrat ke bhi ho. Agar log aapko nahi pasand kar rahe koi baat nahi, aap zabardasti nahi kar sakte kissi ke sath.(If you are entitled to people’s love you are also entitled to their hate. If people don’t like you, let it be, you cannot for them to do something they don’t want to).”

