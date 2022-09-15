Comedian Munawar Faruqui has been in the headlines ever since he appeared on Kangana Ranaut-hosted reality show Lock Upp. His alleged romance with fellow contestant Anjali Arora was widely talked about. However, after coming out of the show, it was revealed that the comedian was dating social media influencer Nazila.

Advertisement

The comedian and social media influencer has been dating since December last year. Recent reports even revealed that Munawar refused to work with the Kacha Badam fame as someone special advised him not to. However, now the latest reports claim that the comedian and Nazila called splits.

Advertisement

Bombay Times report cites a source as saying, “The two have called it quits. Recently they decided to not be together anymore. They have also unfollowed each other on Instagram and other social media platforms.” It is also worth pointing out that neither Munawar Faruqui nor Nazila have confirmed their split. Munawar’s manager claimed that he did not want to comment on his relationship now.

The reason behind their break-up is not known, but there’s a buzz that it may have got to do with Munawar’s closeness with actress Anjali Arora during the show Lock Upp. Their split comes weeks after his music video Halki Si Barsaat was out. In the music video, Munawar was seen romancing his girlfriend.

Previously, Munawar Faruqui revealed why he did not talk about having a girlfriend on the show. He said, “I’ve known Nazila for a year now and we have been dating for a few months. The situation inside the house was not right to talk about Nazila. As I was locked up and she was outside, I refrained from revealing her identity. In our lives, there are certain aspects that we are protective about. I don’t think it is wrong to be protective of your loved ones. The moment I came out, I posted her picture.”

Must Read: Anjali Arora Has No F*cks To Give To Trolls Amid Hatred Because Of MMS Leak Controversy: “This Is A Small Price You Pay…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram