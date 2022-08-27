Lock Upp season 1 winner and stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui is recently making headlines for all the wrong reasons. After a lot of struggle and hurdles to perform in Hyderabad, the comedian’s Delhi show is now in jeopardy, as reports claimed that the police have denied his permission.

Before Delhi, the comedian performed in Hyderabad on August 20 but that too after facing a lot of trouble as right-wing parties repeatedly attempted to disrupt and cancel the show. This all began after Munawar had made a joke on Hindu gods back in that hurt the religious sentiments last year.

Now, amidst all this fiasco, Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra has grilled Vishwa Hindu Parishad and the Delhi police for denying Munawar Faruqui to perform in Delhi. This comes right a day after reports claimed that the police force has denied Munawar permission to perform as his ” show may impact communal peace in the neighbourhood.”

Taking it to Twitter, the Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra slammed Delhi police and called it ‘spineless’ for now allowing stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui to perform on August 28. The Tweet read, “VHP bullies spineless @Delhipolice, cancel @munawar0018 show. Gandhiji said “ I do not want my house to be walled in on all sides and my windows to be stuffed.” Is India@75’s communal harmony so fragile today that is is disrupted by comedy show?”

VHP bullies spineless @Delhipolice, cancel @munawar0018 show. Gandhiji said “ I do not want my house to be walled in on all sides and my windows to be stuffed.” Is India@75’s communal harmony so fragile today that is is disrupted by comedy show? — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) August 27, 2022

This isn’t the first time Munawar’s show was cancelled, last year after his controversy and being relieved from jail, 12 shows of the comedian were cancelled as he was a controversial figure. His recent show in Hyderabad sparked another controversy after protests broke out after Telangana BJP lawmaker T Raja Singh (now suspended) made remarks against Prophet Muhammad in retaliation to Munawar’s show.

What are your thoughts on Munawar Faruqui’s show being cancelled? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

