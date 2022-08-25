Anjali Arora recently made headlines over her alleged MMS leak, while the actress has filed a complaint but no update has been shared since then. Meanwhile, Anjali was last seen participating in Lock Upp where her romance with co-contestant and comedian Munawar Faruqui grabbed a lot of attention. Soon after coming out of the show, it was revealed that the comedian was dating social media influencer Nazila and things fell apart between him and Anjali. It is being said that Munawar refused to work with the Kacha Badam fame due to someone special. Fans wonder if that special person is his girlfriend.

The above-mentioned show was hosted by Bollywood’s controversial queen Kangana Ranaut and from day 1, the show was at the top of TRP reports while it became the most watched show within a week. For a long time, Anjali and Munawar remained in the news for their link up but a wild card contestant speaking with them spoke about their partners which created a difference between the two.

Meanwhile, as per the SpotboyE report, Munawar Faruqui was recently offered an interesting project with his Lock Upp co-contestant Anjali Arora. However, the comedian refused to work on the project citing someone special has advised him to not work with Anjali. It has been further reported that Munawar doesn’t want to hurt that special person in his life and that’s why he said no to the project.

Meanwhile, the admirers of #Munjali aka Munawar Faruqui and Anjali Arora are left heartbroken with the news. Although the comedian didn’t take any names many are speculating that the special person who has advised him not to work with Kacha Badam fame is none other than his girlfriend Nazila. However, there’s no confirmation regarding the same.

Most recently, Munawar was also seen romancing his girlfriend in the music video Halki Si Barsaat, while he’s also back doing live stand-up shows in various cities. On the other hand, Arora was last seen in Saiyyan Dil Mein Aana Re music video.

Earlier talking about his girlfriend, Munawar Faruqui told ETimes, “I’ve known Nazila for a year now and we have been dating for a few months. The situation inside the house was not right to talk about Nazila. As I was inside the show and she was outside and I was not there with her at that moment in the outside world, so I refrained from revealing her identity. In our life there are different aspects of us about which we are protective.”

