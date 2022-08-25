After a break of around three months, Kapil Sharma and co. are all set to entertain us once more with the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show. As reported yesterday, the show is all set to premiere on September 10 and the makers have now teased fans with what’s in store for them.

Advertisement

From new character introductions to new relationships being established – scroll below to know what TKSS promises and what fans are missing dearly.

Advertisement

The Kapil Sharma Show promo opens with a clueless Kapil regaining consciousness on a hospital bed – dressed in a hospital robe with a bandage on his head. Waking up he looks surprised and confused to see many people surrounding him. Revealing that he has not (totally) lost his memory, he calls out to his relatives – his father-in-law (played by Ishtiyak Khan), Chandu dressed like a South Indian (Chandan Prabhakar) and Gudiya (Kiku Sharda).

The Kapil Sharma Show promo then shows the comedian feigning memory loss when he sees his wife, played by Sumona Chakravarti. Kapil is heard asking all present “Yeh behenji kaun hai (who is this sister)?” to which all present in the room scream “teri biwi.” But there’s a surprise still to be unveiled. While it seems like Kapil is finally regaining memory of her and she approaches to hug him, he pushes her away for his ‘darling.’

The promo then introduces us to Gazal (played by Srishty Rode) as she enters with a bouquet of flowers for Kapil – making his health (and mood) improve in record time. After calling her ‘darling’ and running to give her a big hug he tells her, “36-34… tumhari scooty ka number (the digits on your scooter’s number plate).” The scene then introduces Archana Puran Singh as she pulls Kapil by his collar and says in Hindi, “You have forgotten your wife, but you remember her scooter’s number?”

While the introduction of new characters and relationships in the upcoming season of The Kapil Sharma Show are sure to make us laugh, there is no doubt fans will miss some of the earlier cast members who aren’t in the team this time. This includes ‘Sapna’ Krushna Abhishek and ‘Chachi’ Bharti Singh. Commenting on it, one user wrote, “Krishna nhi h show m Mtlb….. Y Kya bat hui….” while another added, “I don’t want to watch it without Krishna/Sapna” Some even wrote, “Krishna Kahaan hai?,” “We want krushna too” and more.

Sony TV took to their official social media handle and shared The Kapil Sharma Show promo writng, “Lekar laughter ke naye reasons, @kapilsharma laa raha hai comedy ka naya season! Dekhiye #TheKapilSharmaShow 10th September se Sat-Sun raat 9:30 baje, sirf Sony par.” Check it out here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Premiering on September 10, The Kapil Sharma Show stars Kapil, Sumona Chakravarti, Kiku Sharda, Archana Puran Singh, Chandan Prabhakar and others. It will air every Saturday and Sunday at 9.30 pm on Sony TV.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Uorfi Javed Dons A Seemingly Partially N*ked Dress, Haters Troll “Aap Musalmaan Hai Aapko Sharam Nahi Hai?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram