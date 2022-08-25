One thing that Uorfi Javed has been very sure about is that she won’t marry a man from her community. She called out the people of her religion for controlling women and restricting them. But that has also led to her facing a lot of trolls and backlash. The Bigg Boss OTT diva is bombarded with hate again over her latest seemingly partially n*ked dress. Scroll below for details!

As most know, Uorfi faces trolls every now and then over her clothing choices. Not just the public but her looks have also been criticized by Farah Ali Khan and Chahatt Khanna. Ranveer Singh had termed her the ‘fashion icon’ on Koffee With Karan but Chahatt even claimed that he was being sarcastic.

In the latest outing, Uorfi Javed look no less than a contestant of Jhalak Dikhhlaa Jaa as she showcased her ‘starry’ side. The beauty got inspired by her latest post on ‘galaxy of the dancing stars’ and brought her vision to life with her outfit. What raised eyeballs is the partial area of the costume that was seemingly n*de.

It was an area from the centre that Uorfi Javed decided to keep see-through. It ran till one side of her attire and even exposed her b*tt partially. Netizens began shaming her for the attire and asked her to keep in consideration, the community she belongs to while wearing such outfits.

A user wrote, “Nangi kab hogyi Tu besharm”

Another commented, “Allah sahi raasta dhikhaye isko”

A troll wrote, “Shimring kam shameless jiyada lag rahi hai dress oye krack”

“Aap ko muslim bana ka koi hak nahi hai,” another wrote.

“Ab Musalman Hai aapko sharm Nahin Hai,” another commented.

What is your take on the outfit pulled off by Uorfi Javed?

