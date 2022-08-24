When we say current social media queen, the name Uorfi Javed definitely pops up in everyone’s minds. The TV actress who rose to fame after her stint in Bigg Boss OTT never fails to make news every day with her mind-boggling fashion game.

Each day there always has to be news on what Uorfi has worn on that day. Not just her fashion experiment, she also is quite famous for speaking what’s up her mind. She is currently thriving on the internet and enjoys a massive fan following of 3.4 Million followers. She has always expressed herself as the boss lady she is. But now, Javed finally opened up on her vulnerabilities and how she feels about the constant trolling she is targeted every day.

During her recent conversation with RJ Siddharth Khanna, Uorfi Javed opened up on how the constant trolling affects her and also her take on being s*ut shamed by actresses like Chahhat Khanna, Farah Khan Ali and many more. She said, “Sometimes I just cry, I cry a lot. There are days, months mein shayad teen din I just keep crying. I feel so bad about the comments and the negativity and s*ut-shaming, kabhi kabhi bohot jyada ho jata hain because sometimes even known people also do it. Celebrities have trolled me too, they have s*ut-shammed me and I feel so bad but then I tell myself, nahi jante ye log kon hain Uorfi, they don’t know you, you know yourself and das saal mein na, nothing of this will matter.”

Uorfi Javed further added, “Mein mar rahi hu, toh konsa ye log mujhe aake kuch de jayenege, so fu*k it, do whatever you want to do.”

That’s some ballsy answer, you go boss lady!

What are your thoughts on what Uorfi Javed has to say? Let us know in the comments below.

