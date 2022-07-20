Uorfi Javed has no qualms to call a spade a spade. Time and again the budding reality star is grabbing everyone’s attention with her bizarre fashion choices. Recently, on Koffee With Karan 7, Ranveer Singh was even seen talking about her and calling her a fashion icon. While Uorfi Javed is such a public figure that you can either love her or hate her but surely not ignore her. The Bigg Boss OTT star has often been subjected to troll, criticism and slut shaming.

Earlier, Uorfi was seen hitting back at Farah Ali Khan, sister of Sussanne and Zayed Khan, who had taken a dig at her publicly.

In a recent development, Farah Khan Ali was subjected to harsh criticism after she called her sister Sussanne Khan’s pictures ‘Gorgeous’. The star sister and designer was soon called out by the netizens for her double standards. One of the users reprimanded her saying, “Farah Khan ah so the advice you gave to the young actress about not showing legs and boobs at the same time, doesn’t apply to your sister. Bit hypocritical don’t you think?”

Seeing all the action happening in support of her, Uorfi Javed took to her Insta story to slam the designer for her double standards. Sharing the screenshot of the comments she wrote, “No, your intent was not to ‘protect’ me. You’re a known face, you called me distasteful on a public platform, your comment made headlines. I was so depressed reading your comment, I cried my eyes out. You embarrassed and slut shamed me publicly. I stood up for myself. After receiving backlash, you later changed your narrative to ‘protect me’ but I still never received any apology from you. At least I have the balls to stick to my words. Hope this will be a lesson to you to not bully any young girl (outsider coz never seen you calling star kids distasteful in public) in future.”

For the unversed, Farah Khan had commented on Uorfi Javed’s video saying, “Sorry to say but this young girl needs to be reprimanded for distasteful dressing. People are making fun of her and she thinks they like the way she dresses. Wish someone would tell her.”

Reacting to which Uorfi Javed had given her back and said, “I know that you people don’t like the way I dress, I’m not living in a bubble but also I don’t care about people’s opinions. You wear something that has a designer tag to it, so it’s tasteful? Your relatives have starred and produced movies where women have worn tiniieee tiny clothes in item numbers. Really that’s tasteful! And Sexualising a woman’s body for an item number, that’s acceptable? Charity begins at home. Peace out! This was really unnecessary on your part, Star kids wearing whatever they want is tasteful. Of course.”

Farah Ali Khan and Uorfi Javed are indulged in the war of words for a month now.

