Prince Narula has come a long way in his career, started his journey with Roadies X2, the actor won the show along with Bigg Boss 9 and Splitsvilla 8. Although he has shown his acting prowess in daily soaps but he has remained away from Bollywood. In a recent chat, Prince spoke about the same and if he ever dreamt about seeing himself on the big screen.

Advertisement

Other than reality shows, Narula acted in shows such as Badho Bahu, Laal Ishq and Naagin 3. While Prince was inside Bigg Boss house, he met and fell in love with actor Yuvika Chaudhary, after being in a relationship for several years, the two got married on 12 October 2018 in Mumbai.

Advertisement

Coming back to the topic, Prince Narula sat for an interview on the Siddharth Kannan podcast, where he was asked about his plans to appear in a Bollywood film while taking a subtle dig at star kids. Talking about the, he says, “Sabka mann karta hai bade parde pe ho, par mujhe lagta hai ki unke paas itne bade bade actors ke bache launch hone ko hain ki hamara number ayega bhi toh pata nahi kab ayega, tab tak hamari zindagi nikal jayegi. Role milega bhi toh bhai ka mil jayega, iska mil jayega uska mil jayega.”

“Mujhe lagta hai ki jis field mein hum hain hum Raja hain, hum reality show ke Raja hain. Toh agar hamare paas koi actor ayega toh woh wahan pe humko puchega ki, ‘bhai ye kaise karna hai’. Jis field mei ho uske Raja ban jao, log apki izzat karenge aur aj ke time pe merko lagta hai ki TV aur movies mein ab farak raha nahi hai, movie bhi ajkal TV pe arahe hain OTT pe arahe hain,” Prince Narula adds.

Further, he doesn’t deny that star kids also have massive pressure on them but feels it is hardwork that helps anyone to move forward in life. He says, “Actor ke bache ko bhi pyar karte hi hain, aur woh galti nahi hai ki woh actors ke bache hain. Unko bhi mehnat karni padti hai aisa nahi hai ki woh bina mehnat ke agey chale jayenge. Aise bohot sare bache hain jo flop aye hain. Toh mujhe lagta hai jitna tumhara hard work hai wohi dikhti hain aur kaam ati hai.”

When asked who he thinks will stand with him during the difficult time, Prince Narula says, “Jo mere sath khade rahe hain, woh hain Salman bhai, Rannvijay, Karan Kundrra aur sabse pehle meri wife. Log hamesha merko message karte hain ki aap inse (Rannvijay and Karan) compete karo, main bolta hun ki jab main contestant tha tab woh mere gang leader the, main unse compete kar hi nahi sakta. Woh mere competition ho hi nahi sakte aur jinse relation banta hai woh paise aur value se badhkar ho jata hai. Woh dono mere bhai hain aur hamesha bhai rahenge.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more stories.

Must Read: Ankita Lokhande Is Going To Be Mommy Soon! Did Rakhi Sawant Just Break Her Pregnancy News?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram