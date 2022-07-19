TV actress Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain, who got married earlier this year, recently celebrated their six-month wedding anniversary. Now Rakhi Sawant has a major update after dropping a major hint regarding Ankita’s pregnancy. Scroll down to know more.

Ever since the celebrity couple shared pictures of the six-month anniversary of their wedding on Instagram, reports are abuzz with Pavitra Rishta 2.0 actress’ pregnancy. Amidst these speculations, the former Bigg Boss contestant dropped a major hint about it while talking to the paparazzi.

Rakhi Sawant said to the paps, “I hope that she (Ankita) gives the good news someday and I wonder why I am not getting the happiness I deserve.” Days after her hint, she now seemingly confirmed the rumours about Ankita Lokhande’s pregnancy.

Talking to News 18, Rakhi said, “She is going to be mommy, she is pregnant, Ankita Lokhande. (Paused) I have heard, I don’t know what the truth is.” This comes as good news for all the fans who were eagerly waiting for the update.

Last week, Ankita took to her Instagram and shared pictures of them with a love-filled caption that read, “Happy 6 months to us baby, Thank you family for making it so special. Love u guy special thanks to my lovely bhabhi for making it so memorable. I am already missing everyone. Jaldi aana wapas. lots of love Riya Vivaan Chachi is missing you.” Take a look at her Instagram post below:

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain had a lavish wedding after dating for years. Their wedding took place in Mumbai with several A-listers in attendance. They recently won the reality show, Smart Jodi, and took home the prize money of ₹25 lakh. Previously, Rakhi Sawant also spoke about a secret about Salman Khan and Uorfi Javed. She said that Uorfi has no secret and Salman Khan loves every girl from the bottom of his heart.

