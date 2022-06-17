Ever since Ankita Lokhande made her relationship official with Vicky Jain, people can’t stop praising the lovely couple. Last year, when the two got hitched it was the happiest moment for her fans. Meanwhile, the couple recently won Smart Jodi and everyone is aware of Ankita but nobody’s aware of Vicky’s lifestyle. Today we’ll take you inside the luxurious lifestyle of Jain, his net worth and the assets he owns.

For the unversed, Ankita and Vicky met at a common friend’s party and they instantly got along. Reportedly, the two were introduced to each other by one of their common friends. Later in 2018, the actress officially announced her relationship and the rest is history.

Coming back to the topic, Ankita Lokhande’s husband Vicky Jain likes to keep a low profile, but after they won Smart Jodi, people became curious to know more about him. As per reports by Times Of India, Vicky’s total net worth is over 100 Crores as he owns several businesses. Scroll below to know more about him.

Vicky Jain belongs to a wealthy family from Bilaspur, his parents are businesspeople who graduated from India’s top institutes. Even Vicky is a graduate with a degree in Economics from Savitribai Phule Pune University, along with an MBA degree from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies.

Business

As per reports, the majority of the net worth comes from the family’s coal business. Jain is the Managing Director of Mahavir Inspire Group. His business also is spread across various sectors such as coal washeries, coal trading, real estate, education, logistics, power plant, real estate and diamonds. He has also invested in Box Cricket League (BCL) team Mumbai Tigers.

House

In 2019, Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande purchased a house in one of the posh areas of Mumbai. However, due to the interior work, the couple moved to their new place a few months. Although the cost is unknown but it is a massive 8 bhk house with amazing views of the city. Other than this, he also owns a 3bhk apartment in the city.

Apart from Mumbai apartments, Jain has a lavish house in his hometown Bilaspur. Even Ankita visited the place after the two got married.

Car Collection

Both Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain love luxurious cars. While the actress owns Porche 718 and Jaguar XF, Vicky has Land Cruiser and Mercedes-Benz.

