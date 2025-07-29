Laughter Chefs season 2 witnessed a hilarious end and the comedy kitchen show was one of the most loved shows on Television. While it has been replaced by Pati, Patni Aur Panga, the end was as good as the beginning with Karan Kundrra and Elvish Yadav lifting the trophy as the winners!

Karan Kundrra Total Earnings Till Grand Finale

Karan Kundrra was also a part of the first season of the show. However, he joined the second season after almost 8 weeks, replacing Abdu Rozik as Elvish Yadav’s partner. The actor was reportedly paid 2 lakh per episode for his stint. In total the actor reportedly earned 76 lakh for 38 episodes!

Elvish Yadav’s Total Earnings For Laughter Chefs 2

Elvish Yadav was a part of the show since day 1, apart from a few episodes, he has been consistent for the 54 episodes. The actor was also paid a reported 2 lakh per episode, which makes his total earnings from the show almost 1.08 crore (not excluding the few episodes he couldn’t make it to).

A Great Show That Entertained

Hosted by Bharti Singh and judged by Chef Harpal Singh, the cooking reality show has entertained audiences with a dose of laughter, without a script. Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Nia Sharma, Sudesh Lehri, Aly Goni, and Reem Shaikh have entertained the audiences!

Highest-Paid Contesant Earned 220% Higher!

The highest paid contestant on the show was Krushna Abhishek. For 54 episodes, the actor as per a Filmibeat report, was paid 6 lakh per episode! The comedian earned 3.24 crore as his total earnings on the show. Clearly, Elvish Yadav and Karan Kundrra earned way lower than Krushna Abhishek’s entire earnings for the Laughter Chefs season 2.

Hopefully the third season will arrive soon with a bunch of freshers who would entertain the audiences as much as the two seasons.

