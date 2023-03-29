Karan Kundrra is a name known by millions in India and abroad, thanks to his impressive film and TV career. The actor has been part of TV shows like Kitani Mohabbat Hai 2, Dil Hi Toh Hai, MTV Roadies, MTV Love School and Bigg Boss 15, as well as films like Mubarakan and 1921. In a recent chat, the actor got candid about his career.

The actor – who now plays a lead in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, got candid about the producer’s reactions when he decided to return to TV for Roadies after doing films. He also opened up about why he doesn’t let other people’s views affect him. Read on.

In a recent chat with Times Now, Karan Kundrra got candid about why he chose to go back to TV despite having films lined up. The ‘Bigg Boss 15’ runners-up – while revealing what convinced him to not be bothered by what people say, said, “I think times have changed. I remember when I had done a film a long time ago, that time, when I came back to TV with Roadies, my producer was very upset.”

Karan Kundrra continued, “Now, I have two big films coming up, really big movies. They don’t have a problem, they know what I bring to the table, they don’t care about that anymore and this I think is the best time, not just for myself, but for everybody else.” The Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal actor continued, “I go to IFFI, and we launch the worldwide premiere of our film, they are saying that you have done so well in Bigg Boss and we are so happy and this is going to be so good, we need you to promote, and be a part of it.”

Karan Kundrra further added, “I am like the people who are actually at ground level, they don’t care. But some people sitting somewhere, are the ones who are concerned. The filmmakers, they don’t care, Ratna Pathak Shah is such a fantastic actor, she has done theatre, she never mentioned all of this. In fact, she said that she has done TV and she knows where is the light, when they need to do what, so there’s only respect. “

