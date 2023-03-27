Bigg Boss 16 introduced us to the ‘Mandali.’ The OG members included Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Abdu Rozik and Sajid Khan. Eventually, Sumbul Toqueer and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwali also developed a close bond and entered the gang. The former is now talking about the recent fallout between the two singers and below is all you need to know!

A lot has happened in the war between Abdu and MC. Despite numerous efforts from Shiv Thakare and Sajid Khan, it looks like the duo isn’t ready to mend things. Recently, Rozik accused the management of Stan of destroying his car and its panels. Even during his last airport spotting, he declared that their friendship has ended for once and all.

Sumbul Toqueer was spotted by the paparazzi last night and the video of the same has been shared by Viral Bhayani. The Imlie actress reacted to the ugly fallout between her Bigg Boss 16 co-contestants Abdu Rozik, MC Stan and said, “Phases hote hai har ek situation, har ek relationship me. Jo mai hamesha bolti hu ki waqt beet hi jata hai, upar se ye dosti sachi hai. Har rishtey me ladai jhagde hote hai, jyada logo ko isliye dikh raha hai kyunki dono log hi famous hai. Isiliye sab log ki nazar me aa raha hai ki in do logo ka jhagda hua hai nahi toh kitne dosto ka hota hai, kisiko farak bhi nai padta. So I think dosti hai yaar, abhi jhagda chal raha hai baad me thik ho jayega. Stan Abdu se bohot pyaar karta hai and Abdu bhi Stan se bohot pyaar karta hai. Toh sab thik ho jayega jaldi.”

One of the paparazzi members went on to ask if MC Stan and Abdu Rozik will meet each other in the future. Sumbul Toqueer said they indeed will as they’re very good friends.

Take a look at the viral video below:

Netizens took to the comment section and trolled Sumbul Toqueer for her statement.

A user wrote, “Isko kuchh pata nahi hai”

Another commented, “Kaun dekhta h ye sab bawaseer”

“the fake family is being exposed day by day,” another wrote.

A troll reacted, “Is she dumb?”

