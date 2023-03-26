Vivian Dsena is quite a popular name and face in the television industry. He has been entertaining his audience for quite a long time, however, his personal life has always been in the headlines since his marriage with Vahbiz Dorabjee fell apart and he started to date Nouran Aly. Now, Vivian and Nouran are a married couple. But do you know he is also a father? Yes, that’s right. It might come as shocking news, but it’s true. Keep scrolling to read the report!

The actor who rose to fame with the television serial Pyaar Kii Ek Kahani, worked in many serials like Shakti with Rubina Dilaik and others. The popular face of the TV industry enjoys a massive fanbase who loves and admires the actor’s work.

However, recently, reports have been rife that Vivian Dsena have become parents with his current wife, Nouran Aly, and he kept that baby away from the world. As per a report in Hindustan Times, a close source mentioned, “It’s a baby girl and is almost two months old. Nouran often shares pictures of the baby with her close friends (a feature on Instagram, where one can share stories with a select crowd). I have seen pictures of them.”

It is so because Vivian Dsena and his wife Nouran Aly like to keep their personal life away from the social media radar, and this is why their marriage has also been a secret. For the unversed, Nouran was one of Vivian’s fans, and apparently, they had met on social media, fell in love with each other and later decided to get married. However, their marriage news had come quite shocking to Vivian’s fans.

Vivian Dsena and Vahbiz Dorabjee, after being in a marital life for 5 years decided to part ways with each other, and now they are quite happy in their respective lives.

Well, did you know about Vivian’s daughter? Let us know your thoughts about this!

