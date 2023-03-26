Sunil Grover is one of those actors who have proved that ‘cracking a joke is not a joke.’ The actor has starred in many Bollywood movies and Hindi web series since he departed from The Kapil Sharma Show. His departure was the talk of the town in 2017. While Sunil and Kapil Sharma issued many statements regarding their fallout, the controversy was never settled. Recently, the actor revealed shocking detail about getting ‘replaced’ from a show without notice, and fans wonder if he’s talking about TKSS. Scroll on to learn more.

The Tandav actor played diverse characters in The Kapil Sharma Show ranging from Gutthi to Rinku Bhabhi. His fans loved his mimicry of Bollywood celebs, hosting skills and comic timing. They were pretty disheartened when it was announced that Sunil would no longer be a part of the talk show.

While speaking to ETimes recently, Sunil Grover did not name any particular show but talked about getting ousted from it suddenly. He said,”Ek show tha jisme main replace ho gaya tha 3 din mein hi aur mujhe bataya bhi nahi tha. Kisi aur se pata chala tha mujhe (There was a show in which I was replaced within three days, and I was not even informed. I got to know about it from someone else). He added that the replacement took a toll on his mind.

Sunil Grover further said, “I had immense self-doubt, mujhe ni lagta tha ki main dobara ja paunga ya un logo ke saath shooting kar paunga. Toh main ek shell mein chala gaya tha almost one month ke liye.” Sunil added, “Then I thought may be I will not pursue it but then I don’t know if it was some kind of stubbornness which made me say, ‘chal koi nahi…ek baar aur try karte hai'”

The actor made several guest appearances on reality shows and performed gigs at Bollywood award shows after his exit from TKSS. Sunil starred as Dipper in Vishal Bharadwaj’s Pataakha in 2018 and Gurpal in Tandav in 2021.

Sunil Grover enjoys a massive fan base of 6 million followers on Instagram. While talking about this, the actor humbly said that anyone’s social media follow count didn’t determine their worth. “Main sabse request karta hun ki please don’t judge yourself from kitne followers, kitne comments hain. Ye aapki self worth decide karega. Please don’t do that. Maine kayi logo ko depression mein jaate hue dekha hai iss wajeh se.”

Sunil will be seen next in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer movie Jawan.

