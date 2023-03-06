Ranbir Kapoor has been everywhere to promote his upcoming rom-com Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Being one of the most anticipated movies in recent times, the movie will have Shraddha Kapoor pairing with Ranbir for the first time, and their chemistry looks promising. While the movie is scheduled for a Holi release, read on to find out when the star cast broked in laughter when a performance had a double-meaning joke reference from the movie, Sawariya.

Ranbir and Shraddha have been the talk of the town ever since the trailer of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar dropped. Strategically, both the leading stars are promoting the movie separately.

During a recent promotion at The Kapil Sharma Show, the audience encountered a double-meaning joke that was too much for the family genre comedy. Ranbir was accompanied by co-star Anubhav Singh Bassi. In a show sketch, a reference to the Sawariya movie was made when an artist mistakenly said, “Mai to Sawariya film me inka tauliya me dekh kar na samajh gayi thi” while talking about his new fatherhood.

As the joke landed abruptly, the host Kapil Sharma corrected her. He says, “Inka tauliya me nahi, inko tauliya me dekh kar”, which made everyone laugh on the set. Watch the video below of the hilarious incident.

Main family ke sath dekh rha tha @KapilSharmaK9 bhai 😭 pic.twitter.com/5oObtUSER4 — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) March 6, 2023

While reacting to the video, a user said, “Yeh tho family show tha na 😂😅”. Another added, “Ab toh aadat ho gayi tumhare sath pehli baar hua kya ab toh gharwalo ko bhi maze aane lage hai🤣🤣🤣” A netizen tagged Kapil Sharma and said, “@KapilSharmaK9 Isko OTT ka Show Banaa do Ab”

“Is This A Family Show?”, questioned another. Another said, “This is not a family show…”

Let us know what do you think about it, and for more updates, follow Koimoi.com

