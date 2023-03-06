Manoj Bajpayee, over the years, has proven his worth as an actor and shown us how versatile he is. However, his initial days were not a bed of roses. He had to go through a lot to reach where he is now. However, in a recent interview, the actor spoke about the darkest phase of his life and shared how he endured that phase. Scroll below to get the scoop!

Manoj is now neck-deep busy promoting his upcoming movie Gulmohar where he will be seen with veteran actress Sharmila Tagore. He was last seen in the web series Family Man 2.

In conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia (Beer Biceps), Manoj Bajpayee opened up about his struggles before entering movies and after stepping into Mumbai to become an actor. He said, “The worst days of my life were when I left Delhi for Mumbai. in Delhi, I used to work for 18 hours and sometimes without money—but there was a feeling of creative satisfaction and happiness. We didn’t know where our food would come from. We didn’t even have money for the bus, so we would walk for 10 km. I didn’t know English, so I used to keep practicing to be fluent and people would think I am crazy. But I was busy, despite all the difficulties. Yet, when I came to Mumbai, there was no work—no money, and no food.”

Going further in the conversation, Manoj Bajpayee even mentioned how he was verbally abused for going to production houses asking for work in the initial days of his career. Talking about the dark phase of his life he said, “So when you start doubting yourself, that’s the worst phase. This was the most difficult when I kept looking into myself to see if I was good enough to act. I used to be ill frequently, and there was no money. I used to go to production sets and get chased away with abuses. I was an outsider. Finally, after much talking, I found roles.”

And after Satya, Manoj got a different recognition and made his acting life worth it. He further added, “Nobody was offering me anything. The films, today that are considered my best, didn’t work at the box office at the time. In our industry, a terrible film can become a hit—and then there will be the same pattern of films. But a good one will not do business at the box office, and actors have to sit at home. When I used to go for functions—and believe me I’ve experienced it—cameramen, reporters and anchors, would just turn the mic and not even turn towards me.”

Well, surely Manoj Bajpayee has faced a lot of struggles to carve his path in the industry, but he worked hard for it, and now he is known for his iconic roles and performances. What are your thoughts? Let us know!

