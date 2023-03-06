Sonam Kapoor, daughter of veteran actor Anil Kapoor has been in the industry for over 15 years. And during her tenure, she has given some beautiful Hindi rom-coms like I Hate Luv Story, Aisha, and many more. Over the years, she has proven her worth as an actress. However, once the actress revealed how people started to believe she was a ‘spoiled brat’ after her convincing performance in Aisha. Scroll below to read more!

Sonam had taken a sabbatical from movies during her pregnancy period and after embracing motherhood. However, the actress has projects lined up already, which will start with Blind, which is supposed to release soon.

In a 2018 interview with Komal Nahta, as shared by Reddit, Sonam Kapoor can be seen expressing her experience after her film Aisha became successful. Talking about it, she revealed that people actually started to believe she was a ‘spoiled brat’ as she was so convincing in her role. She said, “I was till Delhi-6. And then I did this film called Aisha. I did the part so well that people actually started thinking that I was an entitled spoiled brat. It was a compliment but at 23, I did not understand that.”

As soon as the video got viral, netizens started to pour their mixed reaction to her statement. While one wrote, “Man, we call Urvashi deluded. Sonam can definitely give her competition.”

Another commented, “She was so committed in Aisha that she is still in character. RESPECT. Commitment to her craft is truly admirable. Truly one of our finest.”

One of the comments can be read as, “Jhanvi and ananya are overrated. The real delusional nepo is sonam🤡”

However, a few people came in support of Sonam Kapoor and shared their opinion. Apart from being an actress, she is also a fashionista. And one of her fans wrote, “But atleast sonam had a personality and gave original meme content , also had an amazing fashion sense. These days girls are really like uble huye ande as kangu said 💀”

