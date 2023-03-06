Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is among the most adored and loved Gen Z celebrities. She enjoys a massive fan following and is known for her sartorial fashion choices. The actress made her Bollywood debut in 2018, and since then, she has only evolved as an actor. However, months before her debut, her mother Sridevi, passed away. Recently, she once again talked about the horrible feeling of losing her mother and shared how she felt she deserved it. Scroll below to read the details!

The Mili actress had often talked about her mother Sridevi’s unfortunate death in several interviews. She has repeatedly revealed that it was a difficult time for her. In a fresh interview, Boney Kapoor’s dotting daughter has once again opened up on dealing with the loss of her mother and revealed that the news of her death brought a weird sense of relief to her.

In a recent conversation with Journalist Barkha Dutt, the Dhadak actress Janhvi Kapoor recalled her last conversation with her mother Sridevi before her sudden demise. She said the bad thing might happen to her to balance all the good things and privileges in her life. She said, “I thought ‘ok now something bad has happened. I deserve this. I deserve this horrible thing that has happened to me. I was a weird sense of relief.”

The 26-year-old actress also recalled her last conversation with her mother and it was about her debut film only. Janhvi revealed that post the death of her mother, everything was a blur for a month. She said, “I don’t think I remember anything. The entire month was blur for me and a long time after that was also a blur.”

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up for her upcoming film Bawaal which will also star Varun Dhawan in a lead role. The film is slated to release later this year.

