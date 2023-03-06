Pushpa 2 is one of the most-awaited films in India. We have seen how sequels from down South have shattered records, be it Baahubali 2: The Conclusion or KGF Chapter 2, so the expectations from the Allu Arjun starrer are sky high. For the last few days, we have been hearing that the lead actor is demanding as much as 1000 crores or more to sell theatrical rights of the film. Now, there’s an update about the same and below is all you need to know!

Helmed by Sukumar, part 1 released in 2021. Despite Covid restrictions, the film did really well at the Indian box office. In fact, the Hindi version went on to garner over 100 crores and witnessed one of the best trends for a Hindi film. Globally, it earned over 350 crores gross and was declared a commercial success. Trade experts have pinned really high hopes on part 2.

Coming back to the topic, news of Allu Arjun demanding a massive 1000 crores or more to lock the theatrical rights deal of all languages of Pushpa 2 is spreading like a wildfire. Even though it is not confirmed, SS Rajamouli‘s RRR was said to earn a massive 900 crores from theatrical rights deal and it is being claimed that Allu’s film is going to surpass that figure.

Now, as per the report in Track Tollywood, news related to Pushpa 2’s theatrical rights deal is completely false and it is the team of the Allu Arjun starrer who is trying to create some fake buzz. In fact, in reality, apart from the Hindi and Telugu versions, there’s no such crazy hype around the Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam dubbed versions. It is learnt that the distributors are in no rush to acquire theatrical rights.

