Handsome hunk Ranbir Kapoor is aggressively promoting his film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar which is slated to release on March 8, 2023. The actor is leaving no stone unturned to create buzz around the film which will also star Shraddha Kapoor in a lead role. Interestingly, the duo is collaborating for the time and the actress is quite excited to share the screen with the Barfi actor.

With less than a week left, the film’s cast recently visited the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show to promote the film and they had a blast on the sets. Notably, a lot of clips from the episode have gone viral and in one of the videos, Ranbir can be heard talking about how the scenario has changed in the industry and how celebs now hardly come together to celebrate someone’s film release or even the festivals.

In a viral clip from The Kapil Sharma Show that is doing rounds on the internet, actor Ranbir Kapoor can be seen talking about the lost feeling of ‘Apnapan’ in the industry. He said, “Apnapan shayad abhi nhi raha is film industry mai, jahan sab aake ek you know tyohar ke waqt ya kisi ke film release ke waqt ek dusre ko celebrate karte the. I think ab woh zamana nhi raha and we really miss that time, where you get that support from everybody from your industry.” After listening to his answer, the host of the show Kapil Sharma said agreed with him and said, “bahut achi baat boli hai aapne.”

Watch the video here:

#RanbirKapoor on how the Industry support and scenario has changed. pic.twitter.com/FPhvBAqTyE — WordMinter (@SimonMinter7_) March 5, 2023

Ranbir Kapoor’s statement got support from the netizens as well. As a lot of them agreed with him and commented True.

Another user wrote, “Ranbir Kapoor is right, the film industry is not united the way it was… it is because.”

“He has a point. The last time we saw togetherness in the film industry was in 2004 during the release of Yash Chopra’s Veer Zaara, starring SRK and Preity Zinta, where all the stars came out to support the movie.”

On the work front, apart from Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Ranbir Kapoor also wrapped the shoot of Animal that is slated to release later this year.

