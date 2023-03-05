Yami Gautam Dhar has an immense fan following thanks to roles in movies like Vicky Donor, Kaabil, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Bala, A Thursday, Lost and more. The actress has been receiving several positive responses for her last, but a fan pointed out that if the actress got a better PR it would work wonders for her career.

The actress took to Twitter and shared her views on PR agencies as well as called out an entertainment news portal for reporting her stand on PRs in a dramatic manner. Read on to know all that she tweeted.

Yesterday, a fan took to Twitter and advised Yami to get herself a better PR so that she gets good films and offers. This netizen tweeted, “All Yami Gautam needs to do is hire better PR agency. It would do wonders to her career.” In response to this, the Lost actress wrote, “I see the power of PR heavy activities/reviews/trend/perceptions/image etc which actors are relying on, and I judge no one. But I am a strong believer in ‘YOUR WORK IS YOUR BEST PR’. It’s a longer route but takes you the correct way 😊🙏🏻”

I see the power of PR heavy activities/reviews/trend/perceptions/image etc which actors are relying on, and I judge no one. But I am a strong believer in ‘YOUR WORK IS YOUR BEST PR’. It’s a longer route but takes you the correct way 😊🙏🏻 https://t.co/1c2ULqB2tj — Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam) March 4, 2023

However, that wasn’t the end. Calling out a media house for sensationalizing her comment with the headline ‘Yami Gautam Slams Suggestion Of Hiring A PR Agency, Says, ‘Your Work Is Your Best PR’’ Yami Gautam Dhar tweeted, “That’s a little dramatic way of putting it :) I politely shared my views on PR etc P.S. I do have a very credible team working with me & we collaborate together on things which are aligned with my thought process & not follow any standard rule, if there is any :)”

That’s a little dramatic way of putting it :) I politely shared my views on PR etc

P.S. I do have a very credible team working with me & we collaborate together on things which are aligned with my thought process & not follow any standard rule, if there is any :) https://t.co/i6eyXPJF8g — Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam) March 4, 2023

Many Yami Gautam fans took to the comment section and supported the actress and her views. Commenting on it one even wrote, “You have a lovely PR team and they will be encouraged with this message. PR today is complex, have so many things to do, creating opportunities/disseminate through multiple media, no easy task.”

Another added, “PR perform in proportion to any body’s performance/work either good or bad. Consistency in good work is only way of success.”

Do you agree with Yami fans and their supporting her? Let us know in the comments.

