Drishyam 2 is refusing to slow down at the Indian box office. We saw big films like Bhediya, Avatar 2 and Cirkus arriving after the Ajay Devgn starrer’s release. However, the theatrical run is yet to get exhausted. It seems that the numbers would continue to come till Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan arrives on the 25th of January.

For the unversed, the Drishyam sequel released on 18th November 2022. Thanks to the first part’s goodwill, the film opened really well. Ever since then, the Ajay Devgn starrer has maintained a stronghold at ticket windows with audiences preferring it over many other Hindi films. Yes, Avatar 2 did affect its collections but not to a big extent.

In India so far, Drishyam 2 has earned 235.51 crores* nett, which equals 277.31 crores gross. Overseas, the film has made 59 crores gross and will soon wrap up the run. Combining these numbers, the worldwide box office total stands at 336.31 crores. With this, it has surpassed the global collections of Uri: The Surgical Strike (335.99 crores gross). Soon, Hrithik Roshan’s Bang Bang (340 crores gross) will be crossed.

Meanwhile, a few days back, Drishyam 2 crossed Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2‘s 185.49% returns to become Bollywood’s second most profitable film of 2022. As of now, the Ajay Devgn starrer is the 5th most profitable Hindi film of 2022. The Kashmir Files is at the top. Kantara (Hindi), Karthikeya 2 (Hindi) and KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi) are at 2nd, 3rd and 4th respectively.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

