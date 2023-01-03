Veteran actress Ratna Pathak Shah is considered to be one of the most versatile artists in the entertainment industry. Her extensive work in theatre includes a series of plays in both English and Hindi. While she is an accomplished actress, she is also known for speaking her mind.

The veteran actress and her husband Naseeruddin Shah are known to voice their opinions quite candidly on a variety of topics. Naseeruddin’s candid opinions have also landed him in trouble quite a few times. Now Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actress revealed that she tries to stop him from making such statements.

Currently, Ratna Pathak Shah is promoting her next film Kutch Express. During a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, she revealed how she stops her husband from voicing his opinions that might get him into trouble. “Aaj ke zamaane mein koi aa kar khada ho jayega ghar par humaare, pathar daalne. Anyways, it has become so difficult to get work, there are so many reasons for not getting work these days. So, one has to be sensible… but not scared, if that is possible,” she said.

The veteran actress then added, “Darr lagta hai, but kya karein, agar duniya mein jo galat ho raha hai usko koi point out nahi karega, toh vo sudhrega kaise? We are not foolhardy, abhi tak toh naiyaa doobi nahi hai, aage dekhenge kya hoga.”

While Ratna Pathak Shah is all set to make her first lead role in Gujarati cinema with Kutch Express, Naseeruddin Shah will be next seen in Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s thriller Kuttey. The film also stars Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Konkona Sensharma, Radhika Madan, and Shardul Bhardwaj.

She was previously seen in John Abraham’s Attack and Ranveer Singh’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Both films were released last year. In the latter, she played the role of a Gujarati mother who wanted her daughter-in-law to abort her girl child.

