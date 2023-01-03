Bollywood gained a really versatile actor in Nawazuddin Siddiqui, it took a long time, but the actor finally got his due in the film industry and is considered one of the best actors in the industry now. He did a lot of minor roles in his struggling days in prominent films like Sarfarosh and Munnabhai MBBS. But the actor has a changed notion now on whether he would again do such small roles or not.

Nawazuddin rose to fame with movies like Black Friday, Kahaani, Gangs Of Wasseypur franchise, and Raman Raghav 2.0 to name a few. He is also an alumnus of the National School of Drama.

In a recent interview with the Bombay Times, the actor opened up about whether he spoke about whether he would take up minor roles in further future or not, even if it meant a lumpsum amount of money. As per the report, Nawazuddin Siddiqui said, “In my career in this industry, I have worked in many films where I did small roles. And I am done with that. Ab toh aap mujhe 25 crore bhi denge toh bhi main chhota role nahi karunga [Now, even if you pay me Rs 25 crores, I will not do a small role]”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui further explained his reasons behind his decision and said, “I feel that money and fame are just by-products of your work. If you just do your job well, money and fame will run after you. If you chase them, you will never find them, so just keep doing good work. We sometimes chase money and fame all our lives and get nothing. I believe that khudi ko itna enhance kar lo, khud ko aisa bana lo ki money aur fame aapke ghulam ban jaaye aur aap ke peeche bhaage [I believe one should enhance oneself so well that money and fame runs after you as your slaves]”.

He has already proved his point through his mettle and work. And, on the work front now, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s much-anticipated movie ‘Haddi‘ is expected to release this year.

