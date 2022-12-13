Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, whose transgender look from his upcoming film ‘Haddi’ has intrigued the audience. In a recent chat, the actor admitted that he is a hungry artiste and makes it a point to push the boundaries.

On Tuesday, the makers of ‘Haddi’ shared a transformation video of the actor getting into the skin of his character through the use of prosthetics. The timelapse video shows the actor glued to his chair for close to three hours for the long and tedious process of make-up.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Talking about the same, Nawazuddin Siddiqui said, “As an artist, I’m always hungry for roles that push my boundaries as a performer. A big portion of that portrayal is the actual look.”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui continued, “It’s for the very first time in my career that I spent close to three hours in a chair while the experts weaved their magic. The look empowered me to go out there and take this character to the next level.”

“‘Haddi’ has truly challenged me in unimaginable ways and I can’t wait to see how audiences react to it”, he added.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui had more than one hair stylist who worked with him throughout the shoot to create varied looks, alongside make-up artists who worked in sync to ensure that every single detail was in place.

‘Haddi’ is a noir revenge drama directed by Akshat Ajay Sharma and has been co-written by Akshay and Adamya Bhalla. The film, produced by Zee Studios, Anandita Studios (Raadhika Nanda, Sanjay Saha), was reportedly shot in areas around Western Uttar Pradesh, including Noida and Ghaziabad. The film will release on Zee Studios in 2023.

Must Read: Athiya Shetty Has Been ‘Warned’ In A Hilarious ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’ Song Edit Ahead Of Her Rumoured Marriage With Cricketer KL Rahul – Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News