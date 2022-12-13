Finally, the wedding bells have rung for Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty and Indian cricketer KL Rahul who were in a relationship for quite some time. They were paparazzi favourites and made headlines with their public appearances or social media posts. There were a lot of speculations going on about their wedding dates, and finally, the air has been cleared on that.

Athiya, the daughter of Suniel Shetty, made her acting debut in 2015 with the film Hero alongside Sooraj Pancholi. Although she is yet to make a mark in the Hindi film industry, her relationship with the cricketer sure created a lot of buzz over the course of their relationship.

In the midst of their wedding dates getting finalised, the Instagram page dedicated to news and updates on Bollywood called Instant Bollywood shared a funny video edit featuring Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul where she is being introduced to her in-laws, but funnily, they are not his actual parents but his teammates from the Indian cricket team. The song chosen for the video edit is from Hum Saath Saath Hai when Tabu got married to Mohnish Behl and comes to his house after the marriage and Saif Ali Khan and all introduce her to the family.

In a similar manner, the video has been edited where Rohit Shetty is the ‘SasurJi’ or the father-in-law of Athiya and his wife Ritika Sajdeh is the mother-in-law, and Yuzvendra Chahal is the ‘Natkhat Devar’, [mischievious brother-in-law]. The edit will surely make you, and with these hilarious comments, you will surely go ROFL; check out a few of the comments.

“Chahal is always devar for every cricket couple 😂”

“Missing hardik yaha Nhi karke aaya 😂”

“Jeth ji se toh milwaya nhe bhai😂#viratkohli”

“Iska mtlb Rohit bapp h kl ka 😂”

“Natkhat devar op😂🔥”

People missed Virat Kohli in this video and found it funny that Rohit is KL and Chahal’s father, but overall the video will make your day. KL Rahul is currently the vice-captain of the Indian Cricket team, but he had a rough time at the T20 World Cup held this year, and for Athiya Shetty, she was last seen in Motichur in 2019.

