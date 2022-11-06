As his daughter Athiya Shetty turned 30 on Saturday, actor Suniel Shetty penned a heartwarming note for the actress.

Suniel took to Instagram, where he shared a selfie with Athiya. In the image, the actress looks every-inch gorgeous in Indian wear while the actor looks dapper in a suit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Happy happy birthday my LIFE @athiyashetty #fatherdaughter #foreverbaby #love #daughter #heart #beauty #brat,” Suniel Shetty captioned the image.

Check out Suniel Shetty’s post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suniel Shetty (@suniel.shetty)

Athiya Shetty made her debut with the romantic action film ‘Hero’ in 2015. She was then seen in films such as ‘Mubarakan’ and ‘Motichoor Chaknachoor’.

Suniel Shetty will next be seen in ‘Dharavi Bank’, a series set in one of Asia’s largest slums, Dharavi. It will mark his debut on the digital platform.

Must Read: Saif Ali Khan’s Son Taimur Compared To Riteish Deshmukh’s Kids By Netizens For His ‘Attitude’ At The Rock Show: “What We Expect From Kareena Aunty”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram