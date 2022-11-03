Janhvi Kapoor is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming film Mili. After giving a stupendous performance in GoodLuck Jerry, the actress dropped the official trailer of her film. Helmed by Mathukutty Xavier, Mili also stars Sunny Kaushal and veteran actor Manoj Pahwa. The first rushes of Janhvi Kapoor-led received praise from one and all and netizens continue to laud the actress for her acting chops.

After slaying it in a white saree, the diva has now donned another 6 yards of elegance. Mili is produced by daddy dearest Boney Kapoor.

For her latest outing, Janhvi Kapoor wore 6 yards of elegance and exuded charm. To promote the film in Hyderabad, the actress wore a blue banarasi saree which she paired with a strappy backless blouse. Keeping it minimal, she opted for statement jhumkas and a finger ring. To nail the look she mid-partitioned her hair and tied it in a bun and decorated it with gajra.

For makeup, Janhvi Kapoor decided to go light. The actress opted for nude lipstick and filled her lashes with mascara and thin eyeliner. Janhvi rounded off her look with a small bindi looking like a spitting image of her mother Sridevi. Check out her look below:

Doesn’t Janhvi’s look remind you of her mother and superstar Sridevi? Time and again the late actress has served with some of her stunning fashion choices.

Earlier, Janhvi Kapoor took social media by storm when she wore a white saree with a tube corset blouse. She paired her plain white saree with much elegance and grace by topping it off with statement earrings. Check out her earlier Mili promotions look below:

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor also has Karan Johar’s Mr & Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao in the pipeline. Later she will be seen in Bawaal opposite Varun Dhawan.

